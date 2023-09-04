Elephant goes on rampage on highway in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: An elephant went on a rampage attacking a private bus in Artham village in Andhra Pradesh’s Parvathipuram Manyam district on Monday.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

There was panic among people as the tusker blocked the traffic. It then came charging towards a private bus and damaged its windshield with its trunk.

Visuals of the incident were widely circulated on social media. Passengers of the bus are seen getting down and running away in panic.

People can be heard screaming as the elephant came charging in towards the bus.

The driver reversed the bus as a precautionary measure. The passenger had a sigh of relief as the elephant then moved away from the vehicle. It was then seen chasing a few people who had gathered around.

Forest officials were alerted about the presence of the elephant in the region.

Wild elephants from neighbouring Odisha enter the region and create havoc. In, May four elephants were electrocuted.

Animal rights activists have been demanding immediate measures to establish an elephant rehabilitation centre. They say elephants are being forced to come out of their habitation for food and water but becoming victims of electrocution and other incidents.