Eleven people injured in a road mishap at Kondapi

Kondapi: A group of relatives and family members, who are traveling to participate in an obituary program in Ongole met an accident in the Kondapi mandal of Prakasam district on Saturday morning. Ten people, including the driver of the auto-rickshaw they are traveling, were injured and shifted to the GGH Ongole for treatment.

According to Kondapi SI Rambabu, the family of Kadiyam Kondaiah is organizing his obituary program at Ongole on Saturday afternoon and their relatives including Medida Kotilingamma, Medida Ankamma, Dasari Hanumayamma, Palle Ramalakshmi, Medida Rosamma, Medida Balakotamma, Gangula Ravanamma, Medida Seshamma, Palle China Ankamma, and Medida Peramma, all are residents of Gurrapadiya village in Kondapi mandal started in a hired auto-rickshaw in the morning. An empty tipper lorry, which is speeding in the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw and it turned turtle into the fields beside the road.



The locals and police personnel shifted the injured people, including the auto driver Makkena Seshubabu in the ambulance and police jeep to the government hospital in Kondapi and then to Government General Hospital in Ongole for better treatment. The doctors announced that the condition of two women is critical while the remaining broken their arms and legs but are out of the risk for life. The Kondapi police booked the case and started an investigation.

