Eluru: 78-year-old ailing woman votes from stretcher

Exhibiting extraordinary courage, a 78-year-old woman, Yalamanchali Suryakumari from Chataparru village of Eluru district, cast her vote by visiting a polling centre on a stretcher on Monday.
She was confined to bed due to paralysis. Legs and hands do not work. As she could not use the home voting system due to various reasons, she came to the polling centre to vote with the help of her family members.
Suryakumari voted from her stretcher at the polling centre. The voters who came to the polling centre praised Suryakumari for being a role model for crores of voters.
