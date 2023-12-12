Eluru: 82 graduates get Rs 24.6 lakh under Law Nestham

Eluru: Collector Prasanna Venkatesh said that as many as 82 law graduates have been given financial assistance of Rs 24.6 lakh under YSR Law Nestham scheme. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy transferred the amount into the accounts of young lawyers from Tadepalli on Monday.



Briefing about the scheme, the Collector said that law graduates after completion of their course would get benefits for three years until they settle in their profession. The Chief Minister has been extending benefits to the young law graduates since November 2019.

At the rate of Rs 5,000 every month, they would receive Rs 60,000 annually. The amount accounts for Rs 1.8 lakh till the third year of their receiving benefit.

The Collector wished the beneficiaries to achieve new heights in their professional life by availing the benefits extended under the scheme. He urged them to extend legal services to the poor after they settled as law professionals.

For the distribution of stipend for six months by the Chief Minister through video-conference, the Collector along with Unguturu MLA P Srinivasa Rao, district agriculture advisory council chairman V Venkateswara Rao and young advocates attended.