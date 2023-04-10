Eluru: Amruta Vahini Annadana vehicle launched to collect leftover food for the needy

Eluru: Tapana Foundation contributes its best to every programme that benefits the poor, stated its founder Garapati Sitaramanjaneya Choudhary. He performed special puja on Sunday at Appanaveedu Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy Temple in Pedapadu mandal of Eluru district. Later, he inaugurated Amrita Vahini Annadana Vahanam, which was established under the auspices of Mamatala Pandiri Facebook Friends in collaboration with Tapana Foundation, to collect leftover food at various functions and distribute it to the poor.

Garapati Choudhary said that it is a significant programme to collect food and distribute it to the poor through Amruta Vahini vehicle without wasting food, not only the leftover food but also when there are functions at house, some food should be sent to the poor through the Amruta Vahini vehicle to distribute it to the poor.

He congratulated the members of Mamatala Pandiri, who are doing service programmes through friends met on Facebook without wasting time on social media. The founders of Mamatala Pandiri FB group, Lanka Ramesh, Kadiyala Vijayalakshmi, Enamadula Ramesh, Botsa Shekhar, Chakradhar couple, Vidhya Vasavi, Sharada and others participated in this programme.