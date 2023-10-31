Live
Eluru: Assistive devices distributed to disabled
District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh handed over helping aids and assistive devices to 16 disabled persons as part of resolving the petitions received during Jaganannaku Chebudam programme.
The Collector along with Joint Collector Lavanyaveni distributed tricycles, laptops, touch phones, wheelchairs to the eligible persons from the district at a programme at the Collectorate here on Monday.
The Collector informed that the documents of resolution would be given to the beneficiaries. He appreciated the officials, who worked hard in resolving the petitions at the earliest and patted the officials concerned for showing interest in solving the problems of the disabled persons.
