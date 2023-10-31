  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Eluru: Assistive devices distributed to disabled

District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh distributing assistive devices to the disabled at the Collectorate in Eluru on Monday
x

District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh distributing assistive devices to the disabled at the Collectorate in Eluru on Monday 

Highlights

District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh handed over helping aids and assistive devices to 16 disabled persons as part of resolving the petitions received during Jaganannaku Chebudam programme.

Eluru: District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh handed over helping aids and assistive devices to 16 disabled persons as part of resolving the petitions received during Jaganannaku Chebudam programme.

The Collector along with Joint Collector Lavanyaveni distributed tricycles, laptops, touch phones, wheelchairs to the eligible persons from the district at a programme at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The Collector informed that the documents of resolution would be given to the beneficiaries. He appreciated the officials, who worked hard in resolving the petitions at the earliest and patted the officials concerned for showing interest in solving the problems of the disabled persons.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X