Eluru: Books pave way for success, says Collector

Eluru: Every book we read shows us a new path to success in life, said District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh.

He inaugurated the library rooms built with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of Rs 24 lakh at AR DGK Municipal High School in Adivarapupeta and Rs 10 lakh at Kasturba Municipal Boys High School here on Monday. He released many books related to the libraries on this occasion. He gave several instructions to the concerned officials and staff regarding the management of the libraries.

He said that all kinds of books should be made available to the students to make them interested in reading books. Libraries help in making students knowledgeable and morally responsible individuals who contribute to society.

Students with awareness possess the ability to study on their own, identify the information needs they require and act as per their plans. Students should take their favourite books home, read them and return them to the school library.

A teacher should take the responsibility for the management of the library in the school. He said that they should also contribute to the collection of books that bring more knowledge from others in the library.

On the occasion, the Collector talked to the students about the libraries established in the respective schools and got their opinion on the establishment of the library. The students expressed their happiness over setting up a library room in the schools. They evinced interest in becoming more knowledgeable by reading newspapers and other knowledge enhancing books at the library.

The Collector asked Class X students to focus on studies without wasting time and wished them all success in exams.

District Education Officer Shyam Sundar, Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Bapiraju, HMs Ujwala, G Sunitha, engineers, teachers and others participated in the

programme.