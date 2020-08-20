Eluru: Construction of health clinics, Rytu Bharosa centres put on fast track

Eluru: West Godavari district Joint Collector (revenue) K Venkataramana Reddy has directed the officials to complete construction of buildings for village secretariats, Rytu Bharosa (RB) centres and YSR Clinics at the earliest.

He convened a videoconference with mandal special officers, Tahsildars and MPDOs from Collectorate here on Wednesday. Stating that negligence of officials was noticed in many cases, the JC sought explanations from such officials for delay in starting the works. Any problems including land acquisition should be brought to his notice, he said.

He said construction of urban health centres is pending only at Eluru, Kovvuru and Bhimavaram which needs to be expedited.

JC (welfare) N Tej Bharat, Agriculture department joint director Gousia Begum, DMHO Dr Sunanda and other officials were present.