Eluru: Distribute finished apartment to poor: CPM

Eluru: CPM state leader Ch Baburao demanded that the government distribute apartment flats constructed under TDP regime to the poor.



Accompanied by city leaders of the party he visited the apartments constructed and under constructions in different parts of the city on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the poor had deposited Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh into accounts of the local authorities during TDP regime with the hope that they would get apartment flat.

However, after YSRCP coming to power, the issue of these apartments was ignored. Those who deposited money for these flats have been facing difficulties during lockdown crisis caused by the Corona pandemic. They have been paying rents on the one hand and paying interests to the sum deposited. Stating that there are four lakh such houses laying unoccupied in the state, the CPM leader demanded that the government allot the houses without further delay.

He called upon people to participate in protests at secretariats all over the state over the issue on July 21.