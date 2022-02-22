Eluru: Feast of Mother Enrichetta held at St Theresa's College

Eluru: The department of Management studies of CH SD St Theresa's (A) College for Women organised the celebration of Education with Proficiency Award Ceremony-2022 on the feast of Mother Enrichetta, who believed in promoting sustainable and successful living through education here on Monday.

Chief Guest R Saraswathi, former Reader and Head of Postgraduate Economics, and Guest of honour L Balamma, retired lecturer in Social Work, spoke about the importance of solid education and the things students can imbibe from Saint Mother Enrichetta, who is remembered even after 150 years for her dedication, vision and mission to instill education in children and women.

On the eve of the celebration, Correspondent Dr Sr Marietta Pudotta came to bless students.

Principal Rev Dr Sr Marietta D'Mello gave message about the virtues of Blessed Mother Enrichetta. Students received first and second proficiency awards in academics.