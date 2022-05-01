Eluru: Home Minister Taneti Vanita consoles YSRCP leader's family

Eluru: Home Minister Taneti Vanita along with former Deputy CM and Eluru MLA Alla Nani on Sunday consoled the family members of YSRCP activist Ganji Prasad, who was brutally murdered by the rival members of the same party. She and the MLA visited the deceased house at G Kotthapalli village of Dwaraka Tirumala mandal and paid tributes to Ganji Prasad.

Later briefing the media, Minister Vanita said the death of Ganji Prasad was very unfortunate and a loss to the party. She assured that Prasad's family will get all kinds of support.

She made it clear that the culprits will not be spared. Vanita said the district police received information that three accused already surrendered. She said the law and order is under total control in G Kotthapalli village and police picket continues in the district to prevent any untoward incident.

Eluru MLA Alla Nani said G Kottapalli villagers need not worry and law and order is under total control.G Kothapalli village YSRCP president Ganji Prasad was hacked to death by three persons of the same party on the outskirts of the village on April 30.

Meanwhile, villagers attacked and beaten local MLA Talari Venkat Rao, who came to Kothapalli village to console the deceased family on Saturday. The villagers alleged that Talari Venkat Rao was responsible for the murder of Ganji Prasad. The police escorted the MLA to safety. The village was peaceful on Sunday, the second day of the incident. No untoward incident took place with police picket posted there.