Eluru: Mentors give students tips on entrepreneurship

Eluru: With a view to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among under-graduate students under the Institutions Innovation Council of Ch SDStTheresa's College for Women, an interactive and mentoring session for the members of St Theresa's Centre for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Start-up Centre (STEIS) was conducted on Saturday.

STEIS works for encouraging entrepreneurship among the students of the college. As part of the meeting, Dr Kalyan Chakravarthy, advisor to Business Start-up, Department of Management Studies, Priyadarshini Institute of Technology and Management, Guntur and S Rajesh, an entrepreneur from Eluru were the resource persons.

In the session, the student members presented their business ideas like vertical farming, hydroponics, remodelling of old clothes, recycling of books which were mentored by Dr Kalyan Chakravarthy and Rajesh.

They helped the students to convert their ideas into business models and Start-ups. The students were also enlightened about 4Cs of marketing while developing business start-ups.

The programme was coordinated by Dr R Madhavi, coordinator of STEIC-NISP and head of the Department of English under the guidance of principal Dr Sr Marietta D'Mello.