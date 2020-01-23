Eluru: Officials told to check water problem in summer

Eluru: Collector R Muthyala Raju has directed the officials to prepare for next summer so that no scarcity for drinking water occurs.



Convening a videoconference with officials from RDO office at Kovvuru, the Collector directed officials to finish repairs to borewells at the earliest to ensure sufficient water availability during summer.

Drinking water tanks and other water ponds should be filled to their capacity in advance. He made it clear that any scarcity of drinking water during summer will be treated seriously.

The Collector also reviewed distribution of housesites to the poor, clearance of Spandana petitions, Rythu Bharosa centres and other issues at videoconference.

He directed the officials to complete all arrangements for distribution of housesites to poor as Ugadi festival is fast approaching. Land required for providing housesites to all eligible families should be acquired and layouts should be prepared.

No eligible family should be denied housesite. The officials should work hard to meet the target of the government so that the housesites be distributed by Ugadi as per schedule. In areas where government land are not available, the officials should make it a point to get land from private persons and farmers with their consent.

Stating that the public were happy with the speedy disposal of petitions submitted at Spandana, the Collector instructed the officials to continue the same spirit in the days to come to bring good name to the administration. When the officials personally enquire and solve the petitions with quality, people would be more happy, he added.