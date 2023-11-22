Live
Eluru: Railway vendors counselled against overpricing
The Commercial Department of Vijayawada Division conducted catering inspection drive in Eluru-Vijayawada section on Tuesday under supervision of Md Ali Khan, Divisional Commercial Manager.
During the drive five trains were checked and two pantry cars were inspected for fire safety provisions. Pantry car managers of LHB coaches were strictly advised to follow only flameless cooking.
The working of fire extinguishers and fire safety alarms were checked during the drive. Vendors were counselled against overpricing and excess charging and instructed to wear official ID cards supplied and furnish names when enquired by passengers.
During the drive eleven unauthorised vendors and 23 ticketless travellers were noticed and Rs 59,630 penalty was realized.
The Divisional Commercial Manager instructed the staff and inspectors to continuously monitor the safety aspects in trains and stalls and prevent entry of unauthorised hawkers from selling outside food in station premises.