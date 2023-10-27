Eluru: SP Mary Prasanthi inaugurates Open House

Eluru: District Superintendent of Police D Mary Prasanthi inaugurated Open House, the exhibition of weapons used by the police to mark Police Commemoration Day here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the purpose of the Open House is to create awareness among people on the weapons, clothes, tools used by the police and the techniques used in investigation of cases.

She said the LHMS App will be helpful to people when they want to stay away from home for a few days. The police will provide security to the concerned house.

Parents are advised to arrange CCTV cameras and watchmen at houses and apartments for security. The students were explained on the functioning of the bomb disposal team, fingerprint experts, police control room, communications, dog squad teams, and various commonly used weapons.

The SP personally explained to the students on various aspects linked to the police department, including Disha patrolling teams. The feats of dog squad and bomb disposal teams attracted the students.

Additional SP (Admin) Bhaskararao, Additional SP (Armed Reserve) Sekhar, DSP Srinivasulu and other officials of the police department were present.