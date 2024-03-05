Live
- Gouru Charita Reddy, is set to attend the Babu Super 6 Door to Door program at Kalluru Urban 19th Ward
- Launch Book by Tavva Venkataiah
- ‘Gaami’ clears censor; gets ‘A’
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner inspects various sites in Vinayak Nagar
- Biomaterials contribute a lot to medical field: Expert
- Kesineni Chinni Promises Support for Poor and Weaker Sections in Vijayawada Parliament Constituency
- Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program was organized today in Bapulapadu Mandal
- Prof Saraswati re-appointed to advisory group of ‘Seafood Watch’
- Eluru: UBI organises Pinkathon
- Kapu Sankshema Sena state executive member says Harirama Jogaiah party supports Jana Sena
Just In
Highlights
Women employees & customers take part
Eluru: As part of the International Women’s Day 2024 celebrations, Union Bank of India (UBI) regional office in Bhimavaram conducted Pinkathon with women employees and women customers of Bhimavaram region from JP Road at 7 am on Monday.
P Sangeetha Kumari, Regional Head, Bhimavaram, R Diwakar deputy regional head, SSA Venkateswara Rao, deputy regional head and executives from the regional office also participated in the event. Under ‘Empower Her’ initiative, the bank’s regional office donated 1.5 KV inverter along with 2 150AH batteries to Arunodaya Manovikas Kendram, Pedamiram on the occasion.
