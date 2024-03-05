  • Menu
Eluru: UBI organises Pinkathon

Eluru: UBI organises Pinkathon
Highlights

Women employees & customers take part

Eluru: As part of the International Women’s Day 2024 celebrations, Union Bank of India (UBI) regional office in Bhimavaram conducted Pinkathon with women employees and women customers of Bhimavaram region from JP Road at 7 am on Monday.

P Sangeetha Kumari, Regional Head, Bhimavaram, R Diwakar deputy regional head, SSA Venkateswara Rao, deputy regional head and executives from the regional office also participated in the event. Under ‘Empower Her’ initiative, the bank’s regional office donated 1.5 KV inverter along with 2 150AH batteries to Arunodaya Manovikas Kendram, Pedamiram on the occasion.

