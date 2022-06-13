Elusive Bengal tiger moves to new territory

Sankhavaram(Kakinada District): It seems that the Royal Bengal Tiger has changed its territory and moved towards Sankhavaram mandal of Kakinada district as an auto driver had spotted the big cat at Kothavajrakutam in the same mandal on Saturday late night. The auto driver immediately informed to the forest department officials.

The tiger has been roaming around Prathipadu and Gollaprolu mandals since May 23. It was found on May 27 at Kodavali village, where it reportedly hunted cattle. The entire human activity ceased due to the erratic movement of Bengal Tiger in Prathipadu mandal. People confined themselves to their houses for more than a fortnight.

Prathipadu MLA Parvata Poornachandra Prasad and officials rushed to the spot and observed that there were no pug marks in

that area.

According to locals, the Bengal tiger was 500 metres away from the national highway. Forest officials and experts were allegedly failed to track and trap the Bengal tiger and people are afraid of its movements and also lose their daily livelihood.

A few people observed that since the tiger was seen very near to highway, there are chances that speeding vehicles may knock the tiger down. Criticising that the forest officials failed to catch the Bengal Tiger, the locals suggested the officials to adopt new methods to catch it.

It was also alleged that forest officials are giving inconsistent information and not paying serious attention in capturing the Bengal Tiger.

Some sections of people alleged that DFO IKV Raju is giving wrong information about the movement of Bengal Tiger, who stated that the tiger has gone into the forest again. Now, it is obvious that the tiger has moved into Sankhavaram territory.

'The Hans India' tried to contact District Forest Officer IKV Raju but he didn't respond to the calls.