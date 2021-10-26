Employees association leaders call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Representatives of AP Government Employees Association called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.



On the occasion, they took the issues of government employees to the Chief Minister's notice.

AP Government Employees Association president K R Suryanarayana, general secretary

G Askararao, vice-presidents Raju, Sugunamma, Sudhakar, Kishore Kumar, Raj Kumar, Nagasai, along with the representatives of AP Commercial Taxes Association, AP Govt Drivers Association and AP Govt Nurses Association were present.