Employees complain over pressure from officials

Ongole: The members of the Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association in the Prakasam district complained that they are under stress because of the officials who are allotting different works, without giving enough time to complete them.

The APRSA state president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu interacted with the members of Prakasam district unit at the Revenue Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Speaking in a press meet, Venkateswarlu said that he invited the members of the association from the VRA to deputy collector position to participate in the 17th State Council Meeting to be held at Vijayawada on October 1 and make it a grand success.

He said that though the higher officials prepared the standard operating procedure to complete the re-survey of a village in 100 days, the collectors are compelling the staff to do it in just 15 days.

He said that the quality of the records will be affected with the pressure being mounted on the staff, and demanded the officials to stop stressing them. He said that there are a number of urges from the public as this is the election year, but the officials are pressuring them to resolve every one of them in a time frame without increasing the manpower and also giving enough time for enquiry on the claim. He demanded the officials not assign work from other departments to the revenue staff and give enough time to avoid any mistakes in the records.

He said that though the staff is trying their best to withstand the pressure and meet the deadlines, the officials are calling them for video conferences and teleconferences at odd hours to spare no time for family. He demanded the government to see the meetings were completed during office hours only.

The APRSA district president RVS Krishna Mohan, VRA Association state president Brahmaiah, VRO Association state president Anjaneya Prasad, RSA leaders Madhusudan Rao, Daniel, Uthakolu Srinivasa Rao, Sai Srinivas, and other leaders and members also participated in the meeting.