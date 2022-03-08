Empower women to improve society: ASP Tuhin Sinha

Kurnool: Special Enforcement Bureau Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tuhin Sinha said that women regarded with highest respect as per our Indian culture and tradition. Flagging off a 3 kilometres run from the Konda Reddy Fort near the District Police Office, organised on the occasion of International Women's Day celebrations on Monday, Sinha said the police was always in the forefront when it comes to protecting women as they are competing with men in all fields.

"Without women, the existence of humankind is impossible. Women play several roles in society including a mother, sister, wife and others. An educated mother is the light of family. She is the first teacher and the first doctor to the children though she is illiterate. She can make her children a better citizen. Mother is the other form of a living goddess that every house is blessed with.

Women are the best example of great patience," said Tuhin Sinha. The ASP further said that several awareness programmes are being organised to empower women. He wished all the best to women on the occasion of International Women's Day. Atmakur DSP Shruti said that any person facing harassment in the house or in the society can approach Disha police station. She appealed to the women to download the Disha app as it is very helpful to women and girls.

The women police are actively participating in all activities and they would be one click away in case of any emergency, said Shruti. After the meeting at Raj Vihar centre, the ASP presented encouragement certificates to the students of KVR College, who participated in the run. Apart from KVR College students, the staff of police department also participated in the programme.

ASPs Ramana, Nagababu, DSP Mahesh, police welfare hospital doctor Shravanti, Disha police station Circle Inspector Suguna Kumari, Reserve Inspectors V S Ramanana, Sudhakar, Shiva Reddy, Disha women police, secretariat women police and other staff participated in the run.