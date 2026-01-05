Empty liquor bottles spark fresh security concerns at Tirumala

Tirupati: TirumalaTirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has launched an investigation after empty liquor bottles were discovered in bushes near Balaji Nagar along the Outer Ring Road at Tirumala. The incident, reported on Sunday, has once again raised concerns over security arrangements in the holy hill town where alcohol is strictly banned.

TTD officials said they are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those responsible for bringing and consuming alcohol at the sacred location. The temple administration also stated that action will be taken against personnel whose negligence allowed prohibited items to enter Tirumala.

In an official statement, the TTD made it clear that disciplinary measures would be initiated against staff involved in the lapse and reiterated its commitment to maintaining the spiritual purity of the pilgrimage centre.

Swiftly reacting strongly to the incident, former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy criticised the repeated failures in security. He expressed concern that despite clear rules banning alcohol, tobacco and non-vegetarian food, such violations continue to occur.

He urged both the state government and the temple administration to strengthen checks and prevent the illegal transport of banned substances into Tirumala. He said strict measures are essential to preserve the sanctity and spiritual atmosphere of the historic shrine.

Meanwhile, Tirupati district police on Sunday clarified reports circulating on social media about liquor bottles being found at Tirumala. Police said the bottles were discovered in bushes near Balaji Colony along a roadside parking area and have no direct connection to the police guest house, which is located on a higher elevation.

Preliminary examination suggests the bottles are old, with labels damaged by rain. An investigation is underway with the Excise Department, including CCTV review, to determine how the bottles reached the spot.

Officials stressed that the TTD, police and vigilance teams remain committed to protecting Tirumala’s sanctity and urged the public not to believe unverified reports.