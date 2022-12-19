Enact law to regulate fee structure in pvt schools: APPA

Nellore: AP Parents Association (APPA) has urged the State government to see that parents constitute 80% of members in school committees in private schools.

The association also demanded for an enactment to regulate fee structure in all private schools and colleges. The association organised a debate on Sunday and members of the Vidya Parirakshana Committee and parents participated. Association state president S Narahari presided over the meeting.

AP Vidya Parirakshana Committee convener D Ramesh Patnaik said no private school was acting as per the Supreme Court order delivered in 1994. Further, the State government issued a GO empowering the parents by involving them in the school/college level committees.

Now, the schools that collect fee from students should spend the amount for them only, but some corporate schools like Narayana and Chaitanya were collecting fee and spending it for expanding the network across the country, he added.

Patnaik suggested to the members to participate in the meetings of the parents' committees of private and corporate schools and raise their voice on the issues.

He said now the Chief Minister was focusing on the education sector implementing various welfare programmes meant for the poor but said there was no history of taking action against the errant private schools. He suggested to the parents not to vote for any party in the coming elections and they were going to stage protests on the irregularities.

High Court advocate GV Nagaraja Rao said there were many Acts pertaining to implementation of rules by private and corporate educational institutions, but lack of implementation is the basic problem.

State president of APPA S Narahari regretted that the private and corporate institutions were not following the legislations and orders issued by courts. He demanded action against them for blatant violation. He said there were no basic amenities in these institutions and vowed that the association would continue its fight for improvement of facilities.

Association vice-president B Suresh, general secretary Jamsheer and others participated.