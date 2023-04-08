ENC bids adieu to INS Tarmugli

Visakhaptnam: In consonance with India's vision of SAGAR and towards consolidating friendship with Maldives, an indigenously built highly manoeuvrable water jet fast attack craft, INS Tarmugli is being transferred to Maldives.

To commemorate the culmination of the service of the ship in the Indian Navy, a sunset ceremony was held at Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam to bid farewell to INS Tarmugli on Thursday.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta attended as chief guest for the occasion. INS Tarmugli will be handed over to the Maldives and re-commissioned as MCGS Huravee in early May.

INS Tarmugli was commissioned on May 23, 2016 and was based at Visakhapatnam under the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh), ENC and would be deployed for coastal patrol and surveillance operations along the East Coast of India.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd, Kolkata, INS Tarmugli is the first Follow-on Water Jet Fast Attack Craft (WJFAC), an improved version of WJFAC. Conceived, designed, and built indigenously, the commissioning of the ship completes the addition of another chapter to the nation's make in India initiative and indigenisation efforts in the field of warship design and construction.

Equipped with enhanced firepower and built for extended coastal, offshore surveillance and patrol, the ship is capable of operating in shallow waters at high speeds.