ENC welcomes French Maritime Patrol Aircraft

Visakhapatnam: The Eastern Naval Command welcomes Atlantique 2, French Maritime Patrol Aircraft, and Airbus A400 French Transport aircraft to INS Dega in Visakhapatnam.

They will be engaging in bilateral exercises with Indian naval assets to enhance interoperability and security.

The French air crew of Atlantique 2, Maritime Patrol Aircraft from 'Flottille 23F' visited INAS 311 Indian Navy Dornier Squadron at INS Dega.

Professional interactions aimed at laying the foundation for multi-domain cohesive operations. long range maritime patrol aircraft, P8I of India and Atlantique 2 of France undertook combined exercises over the Bay of Bengal to enhance synergy and Interoperability.