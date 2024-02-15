Live
- Centre holding industry meet in Hyderabad to speed up coal gasification projects
- West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar in ICU in Kolkata hospital
- Honor brings X smartphone series to India, launches smartwatch, earbuds
- UP teachers to be trained to handle cross-disabilities in classrooms
- Indian websites, applications saw over 5.14 bn cyberattacks in 2023: Report
- Indian food services market likely to surpass $100 bn by 2028: Report
- Man found dead at Delhi’s rain basera
- Dive and Strengthen: 5 Easy Exercises to Beat High Blood Pressure
- Sonia Gandhi pens emotional letter to people of Rae Bareli on her RS move
- BJP fields 8th candidate for RS in UP, forces election
Just In
ENC welcomes French Maritime Patrol Aircraft
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: The Eastern Naval Command welcomes Atlantique 2, French Maritime Patrol Aircraft, and Airbus A400 French Transport aircraft to INS...
Visakhapatnam: The Eastern Naval Command welcomes Atlantique 2, French Maritime Patrol Aircraft, and Airbus A400 French Transport aircraft to INS Dega in Visakhapatnam.
They will be engaging in bilateral exercises with Indian naval assets to enhance interoperability and security.
The French air crew of Atlantique 2, Maritime Patrol Aircraft from 'Flottille 23F' visited INAS 311 Indian Navy Dornier Squadron at INS Dega.
Professional interactions aimed at laying the foundation for multi-domain cohesive operations. long range maritime patrol aircraft, P8I of India and Atlantique 2 of France undertook combined exercises over the Bay of Bengal to enhance synergy and Interoperability.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS