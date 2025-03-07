Encourage aspiring women entrepreneurs: Collector Rajakumari

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari stated that by encouraging aspiring women entrepreneurs and helping them establish themselves in business sector, more employment opportunities could be created for other women. On Thursday, she visited stalls and sales counters set up by small businesswomen in SBI Colony in Nandyal, as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector mentioned that a week-long schedule with various programmes has been planned in the district to mark International Women’s Day. As part of this, rallies and awareness programmes have been conducted from the very first day, along with initiatives such as planting a sapling for every girl child born. She emphasised that if women combine their passion, strength, and skills, they have the potential to advance in the industrial sector. She also pointed out that in today’s society, many women have overcome challenges and achieved success.

Rajakumari stressed the importance of extending support to women, who are facing difficulties, so that they can rise on their own. She stated that this programme was organised with the intention of encouraging women entrepreneurs in the town. By doing so, these entrepreneurs can grow to a level where they can provide employment to others. She expressed happiness that small-scale women entrepreneurs are producing quality products, ensuring proper marketing facilities, and turning their businesses into profitable ventures, which in turn helps in generating employment for others. She further added that if more support and motivation is provided in this manner, a greater number of women could become entrepreneurs by the next Women’s Day.

ICDS PD Leelavathi, Industries Department GM Jawahar Babu, Municipal Commissioner Niranjan Reddy, MEPMA PD Naga Sivalila, and others were present.