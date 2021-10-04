Encourage children to learn Taekwondo martial art: MLA Hafeez Khan

Kurnool : MLA M A Hafeez Khan said that regular practice of Taekwondo martial art will enhance self-confidence among the children. Participating as a chief guest in the presentation of belts to those students who completed training in Taekwondo martial art here on Sunday, Hafeez Khan said every student should practice at least one sport as it will help build self-confidence and keep them physically and mentally sound.

Taekwondo is a kind of martial art which is being practiced by one and all. The students can defend themselves whenever they encounter a problem, he said and added even they can tackle the tough situations with ease. The children should practice the sport right from their childhood, said Hafeez Khan.

He further said that the parents should encourage their children to learn the martial art. "We are seeing several students committing suicides due to lack of self-confidence. To put a check on such kind of unfortunate incidents, practicing a martial art or any sport is a must," he pointed out.

He lauded the coach of Taekwondo training organisation G Shabbir for his outstanding contribution in imparting good training to the students. He urged the organisers and coaches to ensure more students take part in the state, national and international championship competitions.

Later, the MLA presented belts to the students. Prior to presentation, the students performed brick and tile breaking besides several other feats. Krithwick, Mahaboob, Sumanth, Sreenath, Egno Vanshi, Hanees and Koushik got yellow belt.

Manoz, Mayak, Sanju, Bittu, Hanshith, Vijith, Vikas, Pavan, Sai, Ayan and Venkatesh with green belt, Irfan, Janaki Ram and Rupivendra, green-1 belt, Meghana, Sathwik presented with blue belt and Sughandhini, Revanth, Ranjith, Sai, Lucky, Balaji and Vishnu got blue-1 belts and Pavan was given red belt. He wished all the best to all students for their excellent performance.