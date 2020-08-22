Endowments Minister Vellampali Srinivas lashes out at Raghurama Krishnam Raju

Tirupati: Endowments minister Vellampali Srinivas slammed rebel YSRCP MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju for his critical remarks against the state government for not permitting public celebration of Vinayaka Chaviti in the state. Describing Raju as "a useless leader", he said he was acting on the direction of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Srinivas, speaking to the media after darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Friday, accused Raju of tagging Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the government to one religion to tarnish its image.



It is not proper for Raju to try to rake up such sensitive issue of religious celebration, he said affirming that the government has the responsibility of ensuring safety of its people and also to look after their welfare. He maintained that the government consulted political parties and also swamijis before deciding against public celebration of Vinayaka Chaviti and resolved to limit the festival to homes this time due to the severity of the pandemic in the state.

Naidu sitting in Hyderabad and Raju staying in Delhi were attacking the government for each and every decision and now they are showing step-motherly love towards Hinduism, the minister said daring the rebel MP to visit his constituency for celebration of festival if he has really any faith in Hinduism. Interestingly, the minister in an urge to attack his party rival conveniently forgotten the practice of leaders refraining from making any political comments on the holy hills, Tirumala and went full steam to blast Raju who proved a thorn in the flesh of ruling YSRCP.

The minister along with his family participated in the predawn hour-long weekly Abhishekam of Lord after which he took part in Sundarakanda Parayana at Nada Neerajana. He lauded TTD organising a slew of programmes for boosting spiritualism and values. Both Sundarakanada Parayanam and Virataparva Parayanam being conducted daily in Nadaneerajanam proved a hit with a large number of devotees viewing the live telecast of the events on SVBC, he said. Later, Srinivas also offered prayers to Goddess Padmavathi in Tiruchanur and also in Srinivasa Mangapuram temple.