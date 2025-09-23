Energy minister assures steps to curb NTTPS pollution

Vijayawada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said the government is taking concrete steps to curb pollution from the Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS).

Responding to a question raised by Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad in the Assembly on Monday, he informed that based on the directions of the AP Pollution Control Board (PCB), repairs and upgrades are being carried out at NTTPS. To prevent unauthorised storage and transportation of pond ash, the government has appointed a tendering agency to handle safe ash disposal. A coal storage shed is also being constructed to reduce pollution, the Minister added.

Referring to financial commitments, Ravi Kumar said that Rs 50 crore has already been spent on pollution control measures, while an additional Rs 500 crore is being invested in modernisation and installation of new equipment at NTTPS.

Rejecting claims that tendering arrangements would harm local livelihoods, the minister clarified that APGENCO remains committed to protecting the interests of surrounding villages. “The sacrifices of local people will never be forgotten. Only trucks owned by local residents will be used for ash transportation. The government will bear both loading and transportation costs,” he assured. On the health front, Ravi Kumar said the energy department is extending medical benefits to villagers on par with its employees. APGenco is deploying mobile medical units in surrounding villages to provide free treatment at every doorstep. Health records of locals are being maintained, and specialist doctors are offering medical care. Free treatment is also being provided through regular mobile medical camps. The minister reiterated that the government’s priority is to balance power generation with environmental protection while safeguarding the health and livelihood of local communities around NTTPS.