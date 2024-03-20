Enforce model code Strictly, CS to officials

Vijayawada: Chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed the officials to strictly implement model code of conduct as per the Election Commission norms.

Addressing a meeting of officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday along with Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, the chief secretary directed the secretaries of all departments to implement model code as per EC guidelines and remove the photos and videos of public representatives from government websites.

He said strict action should be taken against those government employees who participate in election campaign. He said officials should study the guidelines of Election Commission on model code of conduct and submit reports to CEO in special format.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena said that new schemes should not be announced as model code came into force. He said subsidies, grants, foundations were banned.

However, there is no objection for distribution of pensions. He said wall posters, hoardings and banners should be removed from government offices and public places, including bus stands and railway stations. He said disciplinary action will be taken against government employees if they participate in political programmes.

Special principal secretaries Praveen Kumar, Y Srilakshmi, K Vijayanand, Sashibhushan Kumar, Harishkumar Gupta, Praveen Prakash, Suneeta, Kantilal Dande, Chiranjeevi Chowdary, Vanimohan and others participated.