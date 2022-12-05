Enforce MV Act effectively to curb accidents: SP Y Rishanth Reddy

Chittoor: Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy instructed the traffic control police constables to enforce Motor Vehicle Act strictly to reduce accidents in the district. The mission of police authority was to achieve zero percent accident rate in the state by way of implementing the prescribed rules and regulations, he added.

Speaking at a traffic control meet held here on Sunday, the SP made it clear that accidents could be reduced considerably if proper attention was paid by the traffic control constables. Special drive should be initiated for preventing drunk and drive, triple driving, overload, over speed, roadside parking and others, he said.

Apart from it, steps should be taken for visible policing, erecting traffic signals, traffic signs, barricades, paintings of speed breakers, he stressed. He said that imposition of fines against traffic violators should be intensified to prevent violations.

On the occasion, the SP distributed mega traffic kits consisting traffic cones, reflexive jackets, traffic buttonlight, reflexive tape, crime scene tape, torchlight, raincoats, fiber lathis, 24 meter nylon rope, 20 litres water can to all drivers of road safety mobile vehicles. Armed Reserve ASP Nageswara Rao and DSP Srinivasa Murthy were present.