Engg faculty urged to broaden knowledge

Bhimavaram: To further advance technical education, faculty members should study key aspects of other engineering disciplines, not just limit themselves to their core courses, stated Dr GVS Sastry, prominent educationist and Adjunct Professor at JNTU-Kakinada.

He made these remarks at the inauguration of a five-day faculty development programme (FDP) titled ‘Synthesis and Characterisation of Ultrafine Grained Materials and Composites’ on the college premises here. The programme, held jointly by the Mechanical Engineering Department of JNTUK College of Engineering and the Mechanical Engineering Department of SRKR Engineering College, commenced Monday morning at the Mechanical Engineering Seminar Hall. Dr K Suresh Babu, head of Mechanical Engineering, presided over the event. Addressing the gathering, Dr Sastry emphasised that prioritising FDPs and workshops provides opportunities for engineering faculty to acquire additional knowledge, a fact every faculty member should recognise . College Director Dr M Jagapathi Raju highlighted that modern engineering products often combine components from various disciplines like civil, electrical, mechanical, and electronics. He stressed the vital need for faculty to study subjects from other departments in light of this trend.

College Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju noted that joint FDPs by university colleges, universities, and autonomous colleges greatly benefit faculty. He added that the new education policy also emphasises such initiatives.

On this occasion, Dr K Suresh Babu informed that approximately 70 faculty members have registered for the five-day FDP. He expressed gratitude to the JNTUK Vice-Chancellor for providing the opportunity to host the FDP.

Dr GVS Sastry, Adjunct Professor at JNTUK, flanked by Director Dr M Jagapati Raju, Dr K Suresh Babu, head of Mechanical Engineering and Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju addressing the faculty development programme at SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram on Monday