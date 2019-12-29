English medium education must to face global competition: Justice V Eswaraiah

Vijayawada: Justice V Eswaraiah, Chairman, A.P Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring commission, has said that English medium education is must for students to face global competition and hoped the teachers and students will solve the problems that will arise in the initial stages of English medium education to be implemented in all government schools from next academic year from class one to six.

Addressing a media conference at the office of the AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission in Tadepalli on Saturday, Justice Eswaraiah said learning English was easy compared to Telugu and felt that children can comfortably learn English and pursue education in English medium.

He said the State government had taken the decision on English medium education due to the demand from parents. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra in the State noticed that many parents were paying high fee for English medium education to their children and decided to implement English medium education in all government schools.

He said the English medium education during the last 30 years increased the gap between the haves and have-nots in the country. He pointed out that those who studied in English medium became professionals and went to foreign countries and have been earning more and the students who studied in Telugu medium schools were working as constables, jawans and became auto drivers and car drivers.

Justice Eswaraiah said personally he lost many opportunities due to his Telugu medium background. He said,"I could have got many important posts like Supreme Court Judge had I studied in English medium from school days." He felt the issue of English medium has been politicised and parents and children were happy with conversion of schools into English medium.

He said if children study in English medium from childhood they can easily pursue education successfully. He said an intellectual committee with academicians of eminence in school education at national and international level has been constituted and the process is on to convert the schools into English and for successful running of schools.