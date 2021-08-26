Enhance efficiency of village secretariats: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

Amaravati: During the Spandana video conference held here on Wednesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed with District Collectors and SPs on a wide range of issues including village secretariats, RBKs, e-cropping, housing and other welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of Collectors, Joint Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, ITDA Pos and Sub-Collectors in conducting timely inspections of village/wards secretariats. He stated that the efficiency of the secretariats should be further enhanced after inspections by following standard protocols.

Posters of various departments and welfare calendars should be displayed at the village secretariats and the performance of secretariat staff and volunteers should be monitored. He instructed the authorities to check whether a grievance number has been displayed or not and also see the basis on which applications are rejected.

He said that applications for pension, rice card and Aarogyasri card must be verified within 21 days and all those eligible candidates should receive the benefits within 90 days. Besides these, for schemes like housing, Netanna Nestam, Cheyuta, Matsyakara Bharosa and other welfare schemes, the eligibility should be confirmed within 90 days on receiving the applications.

Further, the Chief Minister added that incentives for MSMEs and spinning mills would be given on September 3 and said that Collectors should allocate one day a month to MSMEs and one day to other industries.

He said that the Industrial and Export Promotion Committee, which is chaired by the Collector at the district level, should also meet once a month. He directed the officials to focus on implementing the Act of providing 75 per cent of jobs in industries to the locals.

In regard to kharif preparedness, the Chief Minister said that normal rainfall was recorded across the State except for a few zones and while the cultivation target under kharif is 92.21 lakh acres, so far cultivation has been taken up in 59.07 lakh acres and e-cropping was completed for 37.25 lakh acres.