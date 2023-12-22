Ensuing polls will be a fight between AP people and CM: Atchannaidu

Visakhapatnam: TDP state president K Atchannaidu said that the fight in the ensuing polls is not between the TDP-JSP combine and YSRCP but between YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and people of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he mentioned that public resentment against the YSRCP is apparent. Recalling the experiences of Yuva Galam, the TDP state president stated that the YSRCP created several hurdles to play spoilsport in the public meeting held marking the conclusion of ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra.

“Public resentment could not be stopped and the meeting at Vizianagaram sets an example for the same,” he pointed out.

Former TDP minister K Kala Venkatarao pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy went on a destructive mode instead of providing good governance.

“In the meantime, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh took out a massive ‘padayatra’ to understand the challenges faced by the people of AP. It garnered an overwhelming response from the people,” he shared.

Referring to recent TDP’s public meeting, Visakhapatnam north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said it was a maiden mega public meeting held in north Andhra after the TDP stitched an alliance with the JSP and post the arrest and subsequent release of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “The huge participation in the public meeting reflects the successful alliance between the TDP and JSP,” the MLA opined.

Former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu wondered what the Chief Minister would do with acres of lands looted in AP. “The YSRCP leaders themselves are waiting for the CM’s arrest. Despite 31 cases levelled against him, Jagan is walking scot-free. However, Chandrababu Naidu was arrested even if he is spotless,” the former minister criticised.

The conference was held in the presence of former minister Kondru Murali, former MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Giddi Eswari, Gandi Babji, TDP Anakapalli in-charge Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, among others.