Ensure fair municipal bypolls: YSRCP

Vijayawada: A delegation of YSRCP leaders met State Election Com-missioner Nilam Sawhney at her office and submitted a petition highlighting alleged undemocratic actions by the ruling TDP-led alliance ahead of the upcoming municipal by-elections.

Former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Velampalli Srini-vas, along with MLCs Appireddy and Rahulla, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, NTR district YSRCP president Devineni Avi-nash, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and other senior leaders expressed concern over intimidation, illegal demolitions and coercion by TDP against YSRCP candi-dates.

Ambati Rambabu condemned the demolition of the resi-dence of the YSRCP-backed Deputy Mayor candidate in Tirupati, calling it an attempt to instill fear. He demanded strict action against lawlessness and urged the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections. Velampalli Srinivas criticised TDP for resorting to unethical tactics to gain power, while MLC Appireddy called for deploying neu-tral officials to oversee the elections.

Malladi Vishnu accused TDP of using force to manipulate local body elections and urged the Election Commission to take immediate action.

Devineni Avinash emphasised that YSRCP holds a clear majority in these elections

Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi reaffirmed that YSRCP representatives will continue to serve under the party’s banner until the end of their tenure. The YSRCP leaders urged the SEC to protect democracy, ensure security for their candidates and prevent TDP’s alleged misuse of power.