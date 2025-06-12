Ensure MSP for Totapuri mango farmers, Collector directs pulp units

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar has directed mango pulp industries to strictly adhere to the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the State government for Totapuri mango farmers. He made it clear that the MSP should reach the farmers without fail and that pulp industry managements must cooperate fully with the administration in this regard.

The Collector conducted surprise inspections on Wednesday at GCR Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd., MOFPI, and Feel Fresh Foods Pvt. Ltd. located in Thavanampalle mandal of Puthalapattu constituency. During the inspections, he reviewed the implementation of MSP and examined other related aspects.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Kumar stressed that every mango pulp unit in the district must procure only the locally cultivated Totapuri variety, in accordance with their processing capacity. This, he said, would benefit local farmers and ensure the support price reaches them effectively. He appealed to the pulp industry owners to work proactively towards this goal.

The Collector also instructed that industry managements must issue advance tokens to farmers based on their processing capacities, so that only appropriately ripened mangoes are harvested and brought to the units for pulping. He ordered the RSK in-charges to raise awareness among farmers regarding this system. Furthermore, every mango pulp processing unit must display boards showing the MSP declared by the government. Staff assigned to these units should maintain accurate records of the names of Totapuri mango farmers supplying produce. Only then will farmers be eligible for the government-provided incentives and subsidies, he said. Thavanampalle Tahsildar Sudhakar and other concerned officials accompanied the Collector during the inspections.