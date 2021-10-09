Ensure remunerative prices to crops, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure remunerative prices to farmers. During a review on agriculture infrastructure at his camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister said healthy competition should be created in purchase of agricultural products so that farmers will get remunerative prices. He said the government should intervene if the prices fall and support farmers through price stabilisation fund.

The Chief Minister said the performance of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) has been lauded across the country and added that fertilisers, pesticides and seeds of good quality are available at better prices in RBKs. He instructed the officials to ensure farmers receive the orders placed with RBKs and alleged that some vested interests are propagating false information on RBKs.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to encourage farmers to cultivate alternative crops like millets instead of paddy under borewells and said incentives be provided to farmers who cultivate alternative crops. Processing plants should be set up at these locations, he added.

The officials said they were setting up seed-cum-millet processing units at 33 places and 20 units will be ready by December.

The Chief Minister said false information is being propagated on Jagananna Paala Velluva programme and added that Amul is not a private company, but a cooperative dairy which was being operated by farmers to whom the profits are being passed on and added that conditions were created to hike milk procurement price after Amul entered the market.

The officials explained the progress of works related to setting up food processing units to the Chief Minister who directed them to expedite them. The officials informed that works related to fishing harbours in Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada are in progress and will be almost completed by July. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on works related to remaining five fishing harbours.