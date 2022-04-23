Ensure timely completion of Nadu-Nedu works: Collector PS Girisha

Rayachoti: District Collector P S Girisha has directed the officials to ensure completion of works related to Manabadi Nadu-Nedu in the district.

Addressing a review meeting here on Saturday, he said the government has selected 579 schools in 30 mandals under Manabadi Nadu- Nedu.

While stressing the need for coordination between MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners, Girisha warned of initiating stringent action against those who were responsible for irregularities in the works or delay taking place in completing the targets.

Responding to the plea of officials over scarcity of assistant engineers, the collector ordered them to recruit the staff on temporary basis till completion of the project.

He also directed the officials to compulsory to attend review meetings being organised every Saturday and submit progress reports over ongoing works. On the occasion, he directed them to complete the estimations for pending works within a week.