Ensure TV, AS schemes reach eligible beneficiaries

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari directed the officials to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive benefits under the State government’s flagship welfare schemes, Thalliki Vandhanam (TV) and Annadata Sukhibhava (AS). She stressed inter-departmental coordination to resolve technical issues and ensure smooth implementation.

During a review meeting on Monday at PGRA Hall in the Collectorate, the Collector issued instructions on implementing Thalliki Vandhanam, Annadata Sukhibhava, dengue prevention, and the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative for ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ (Golden Families). She mandated finalising the second-phase beneficiary list for Thalliki Vandhanam by July 10, including newly admitted Anganwadi students and those promoted from Class 1 to 6. She also directed officials to verify mothers’ bank accounts for Aadhaar linkage to ensure prompt benefit disbursement.

On Annadata Sukhibhava, the Collector instructed Tahsildars and RDOs to upload pending e-NAM agricultural land records to the designated portal immediately. With the monsoon underway, she emphasised eliminating stagnant water and raising awareness about vector-borne diseases. MPDOs were directed to conduct field visits and enforce strict sanitation measures at the village level. For the P4 initiative, the Collector set a deadline of August 15 for completing the registration of ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ families and providing them with necessary support. She encouraged district officials to lead by example, registering as mentors for these families. Additionally, she urged officials to address adverse media reports promptly by seeking clarifications from mandal-level officers.

The meeting was attended by Joint Collector C Vishnucharan, DRO Ramu Naik, Deputy Collectors, and other key department heads.