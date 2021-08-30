Ensure welfare schemes reach all eligible persons: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Punganur (Chittoor): Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy stressed on extending the welfare schemes to all eligible beneficiaries irrespective of caste, religion and party affiliations.

Addressing a one-day orientation programme for sarpanches on their 'Duties and responsibilities' held here on Sunday, the Minister said the grama panchayat sarpanches should see all the eligible get the benefit of the government welfare schemes irrespective of their caste, religion or party affiliation.

Stating that the responsibility for the successful implementation of the government schemes for upliftment of poor in rural areas lies more on the sarpanches, he wanted the sarpanches to make it a practice to visit the villages to meet the residents at least twice in a week and also interact with village volunteers, employees of village secretariat and panchayat secretary once in a week in the grama panchayat office to get the feedback on the execution of the welfare schemes and also to know the problems faced by the people for solving them promptly.

This would also enable them to reach out to those eligible who have not availed the welfare schemes, he said, The Minister asked the sarpanches to turn their attention on the all-round development of their villages.

Pointing out that the development works like roads, drinking water supply, CC roads and construction of drainage etc. already began in all villages in the six mandals of Punganur constituency, he sought the sarpanches to find out any lapses or the areas left out for taking up the works to ensure all the villages are covered in the constituency.

He said the sarpanches are at liberty to contact his three personal secretaries for any assistance and approach him to resolve any issues and observed that it is the golden time for the sarpanches for the development of their villages which in turn pave the way for them to grow as future leaders.

The Minister particularly urged the women sarpanches to play a proactive role in village development and involve themselves in village and mandal level official meetings which would go a long way in performing the duties efficiently.

Sarpanches from the six mandals including Punganur, Chowdepalli, Somala, Sadum, Pulicherla and Rompicherla in Punganur constituency participated in the meet in which Chittoor MP Reddappa, Joint Collector (Development) Veera Brahmam, district panchayat officer (DPO) Dasaratha Rami Reddy, officials and others spoke on the role of sarpanches in village development.