Entrance, exit gates erected in Kadapa containment zones: SP K N N Anburajan

Kadapa: Superintendent of Police K N N Anburajan has warned of stringent action against those who responsible for violating lockdown norms in the district.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting Badvel on Wednesday, the SP said that on Tuesday night four persons thrown vegetables on the road in Containment area and this kind of instances will lead to unwanted situation and create law & order problem.

He said some changes were made in containment areas to avoid spread of COVID-19 and added following latest guidelines, entrance and exit gates separately erected in the containment zones.

He said people residing in containment zones should not come out from their houses except in case of emergency and the government will supply essential commodities and medicines at their doorstep. The SP said those suffering with health problems can contact him by phone no 9440796900 for any emergency need.

He said the government was providing suggestions to patients through teli-medicine with a team of eminent doctors and appealed to distressed people to avail the facility.

He said that government has declared as many as 39 mandals as against 50 in the district as green zones. Apart from 11 mandals, 5 were in orange zone and remaining 6 were in red zone. However, the SP said the district recorded as many as 96 corona positive cases among them 42 were recovered remaining 54 undergoing treatment. DSP Suryanarayana, Badvel SI T V Satyanarayana, Traffic CI N Sridhar Naidu and others were present.