Entrepreneurs asked to set up industries in Krishna dist

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha, describing the Krishna district as the best destination for establishing industries, stated that they would give subsidies to entrepreneurs, who set up industries in the district.

He held a review meeting with the district industries and exports promotion members at his chamber in Machilipatnam on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector asserted that the district will be more developed in the coming days as Machilipatnam port works will begin, which is a great opportunity for establishing industries.

He claimed that the district has all the captivating sources such as roads, water and others to establish industries.

Collector Basha informed that the district has industrial estates at Veerapanenigudem, Challapalli and Mallavalli. He said that entrepreneurs, who want to set up an industry, will be given 35% subsidy through Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for a unit that costs Rs 50 lakh. He said under Jagananna Badugu Vikasam scheme, industrialists will be bestowed with 45% investment subsidy for establishing transportation and manufacturing units. "The government is supporting industrialists. So far, the government sanctioned Rs 1.81 crore to 43 applicants. Unemployed, entrepreneurs and youth must utilise these schemes and develop economically," he appealed.

Industries General Manager R Venkat Rao, APMSME Development Corporation Director Varalakshmi, MUDA V-C Siva Narayana Reddy, DPO Nageswar Nayak, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chandrayya and others attended the meeting.