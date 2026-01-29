Entrepreneurship awareness camp held at SPMVV

Tirupati: An Entrepreneurship Awareness Camp (EAC) was held on Wednesday under the aegis of School of Engineering and Technology, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV). The programme aimed to encourage students to take up entrepreneurship and understand the support systems available for startups.

Addressing the gathering, Union Bank branch manager Swathi said that students should aim to become job creators rather than only job seekers. She explained the various financial assistance schemes offered by banks, especially for women entrepreneurs.

Chief Manager and MSME Loan Point Head of Union Bank Mohammad Ali Naguri highlighted the support provided by the government and banks to help young people turn innovative ideas into successful businesses.

Prof Vidyavathi from the Department of Pharmacy explained the services of the Women Business Incubator.