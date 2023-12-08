Enumeration of crop damage from Dec 10

Guntur: Following instructions of the government, the district administration will start the enumeration to assess the crop damage caused by Cyclone Michaung from December 10. The official teams will assess the damage caused to agriculture and horticulture crops. Based on the report to be submitted by the district collectors, the government will take a decision.

Meanwhile, the rainwater started receding in the agriculture and horticulture fields. The agriculture department officials are expecting that the rainwater will recede within two days. But in Kakamanu mandal it will take more time to recede. The agriculture department officials decided to start enumeration of crop damage after flood water receded from the fields.

District collector M Venugoopal Reddy directed officials to drain out the floodwater in the agriculture and horticulture fields by Friday evening.

According to the official sources, rainwater inundated various crops in over 60,000 acres-- Bengal gram in 25,000 acres, black gram and other crops in 15,000 acres. Paddy crop ready threshing lodged in Tenali, Pedakakani, Mangalagiri, Ponnuru, Prathipadu, Pedanandipadu mandals of Guntur district.

Similarly, heavy rain damaged chilli, banana, cotton, paddy, black gram, Bengal gram, and other crops in Palnadu district also. Farmers are worrying over the crop damages caused by the rainwater. They are worrying that traders will offer less-price for damaged yield.