EO Anil Kumar Singhal reviews cases of Covid affected TTD employees

Tirupati: A review meeting was held by TTD officials on Friday evening to assess the Covid cases among TTD employees and the immediate measures required for providing better treatment to the Covid positive employees. TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal discussed in details the Covid situation at TTD Administrative building along with additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, JEO P Basant Kumar,



CVSO Sri Gopinath Jatti and SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma.

The EO reviewed the situation of Covid cases which are increasing day-by-day in Tirupati including those of TTD staff.

He also reviewed the medication and diet which are being provided to TTD employees and instructed the officials concerned not to compromise on providing best possible treatment and food to the Covid affected employees.

The EO said Khadripati Narasimhacharyulu, one of the Archakas who was tested positive has been suffering from diabetes and hypertension. Charyulu who is now undergoing treatment in Svims will be shifted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai.