EO conducts inspection at Tirumala

Tirumala: In a move to further enhance facilities for pilgrims visiting Tirumala, TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, conducted a detailed inspection across various locations at Tirumala on Saturday evening.

As a part of the visit, the officials examined the plans related towards the modernisation of the Central Reception Office. With a future perspective of the pilgrim rush, the EO discussed with officials the possibilities of equipping the CRO with advanced amenities.

He also inspected the newly-constructed Pilgrim Amenities Complex-5 and reviewed the facilities including waiting halls, cleanliness and safety measures, holding discussions with the respective departmental heads.

TTD Chief Engineer Satyanarayana, EE Venugopal, DE Chandrasekhar, Deputy EOs Sri Bhaskar, Somannarayana, Tirumala Estate Officer Venkateswarlu,Town Planning and Urban Development Special Officer Ramudu, Health Officer Dr Madhusudan, Reception AEO Ashok and others were present during the inspection.