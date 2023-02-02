Eradication of child marriages: meeting to be held with religious heads

Kadapa (YSR District): To eradicate the child marriages in the district, following directions of the government, the administration has planned to conduct a series of meetings with elders from all religions in the district.

As part of it, the Women and Child welfare and Women Empowerment Department has organised a meeting with Muslim minority elders in Kadapa on Wednesday.

Briefing the Beti Bachao-Beti Padavo, Juvenile Justice Act 2015, POCSO Act 2012, Child Marriage Prevention Act -2006, the Women and Child Welfare Department and Empowerment official M S Rani said that despite several steps being initiated by the administration, the child marriages were continuing in the district.

She called upon religious elders to motivate people over the issue when they approach them. District Minority Welfare Officer A Krishna Kishore and Khajis (religious heads) were present.

