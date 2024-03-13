Erstwhile West Godavari District President complains on voter list irregularities

Erstwhile West Godavari District President Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao, along with other party officials, met with the West Godavari District Collector to address concerns about multiple entries in the voter list for the Bhimavaram constituency. During the meeting, they urged the Collector to immediately delete any duplicate or triple entries in order to ensure a fair and accurate election process.

In attendance at the meeting were District Chief Secretary Chenamalla Chandrasekhar, Pattana General Secretary Sunkara Ravi, and party members Vanapalli Suribabu, Ramayanam Srinivas, and Juluri Venkatesh. The group discussed the importance of maintaining the integrity of the voter list and ensuring that every vote counts in the upcoming elections.

The representatives emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the electoral process and urged the Collector to take swift action to rectify the issue of multiple entries. They expressed their commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring that the voting process is fair and free from any irregularities.











