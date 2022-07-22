ESI super specialty hospital in Vizag by 2025

Visakhapatnam: A 400-bedded ESI Super Specialty Hospital in Visakhapatnam to be readied by 2025 as the Central government sanctioned Rs 384.26 crore towards it.

Terming it as a valuable gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, who made representations to the concerned ministry about the establishment of the ESI Super Specialty Hospital in Vizag, said the facility would benefit four lakh beneficiaries.

The Central government had originally given 'in-principle' approval for the construction of a 500-bedded hospital in Visakhapatnam but as suitable land was not made available by the state government, it was decided to shrink into a 400-bedded hospital, Union Minister of State for Labour Rameswar Teli responded to GVL's query earlier.

Along with primary and secondary care medical facilities, the new hospital will be equipped with specialised care with out-patient, in-patient, emergency services, operation theater, labour room, diagnostic services and facilities that fall under AYUSH and super specialty services.

Employee State Insurance (ESI) coverage is available for workers in the organised sector.

Currently, there is one ESI hospital and nine ESI dispensaries in Visakhapatnam district. The number of insured persons covered under the ESI would be 3.45 lakh in the city, while it sums up to 4 Lakh in the district.

With the new super specialty hospital adding to the list, the facility would serve the medical and hospitalisation needs of lakhs of ESI beneficiaries in future.