Essence of Sankranti sambaralu brought to fore

Visakhapatnam: Sets of idols have been neatly arranged on the shelves as a part of the 'bommala koluvu'.

A group of artistes get busy presenting 'tappetagullu', 'kolatam'. Smeared with yellow paint followed by black stripes all over, another team of artistes steps forward to perform 'puli-vesham'.

Bringing myriad hues of Sankranti sambaralu to the fore, the 'jatara' that began at Madhurawada on Monday portrayed the essence of 'peda panduga' in diverse ways.

Organised by the district administration, the venue was dotted with over 20 stalls for the visitors to soak in the festive fervour.

The melodious renditions of Hari Dasu, the colourful decoration of Gangireddu and an elaborate presentation of folk artforms form a part of the sambaralu that drew people of all age groups to the jatara.